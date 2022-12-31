PAK vs NZ 2nd Test | Pakistan Cricket Board announces free entry for final Test in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tim Southee and Babar Azam

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test | The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced free entry for the spectators for the second Test against New Zealand at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Board took the decision following a disappointing crowd turnout in the first Test between the two sides at the same venue. PCB informed about the decision after releasing a statement on social media.

In the statement, PCB wrote, "The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced free entry for spectators at the second test match between Pakistan and New Zealand that will be played from 2-6 January at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi. The spectators are only required to bring either their original CNIC or B-form to enter the stadium and they will be able to watch the action free of cost from any of the premium (Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram and Zaheer Abbas), first class (Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hassan and Majid Khan) and general enclosures (Muhammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam)."

The Board also stated, "Shuttles will also be running in-between the National Bank Cricket Arena and the Gareeb Nawaz parking area for ease of access into the stadium by spectators."

The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw due to bad light. New Zealand were at 61/1 with a few overs left when the umpires decided to end the match. They were chasing Pakistan's 138-run target. Earlier Pakistan made a shocking declaration in the final hour of the Test match. Pakistan were at 311/8 and had a lead of 137 with nearly 15 overs remaining when Azam called the two batters Saud Shakeel and Mir Hamza. New Zealand came all guns blazing in the chase but as the lights were unfavourable, the umpires decided to end the day and the match ended in a draw. Azam also stated the reason behind his surprise declaration. We said we'd go after a result," Babar said after the match.

