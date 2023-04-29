PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : AP PAK vs NZ

Pakistan and New Zealand will face each other in the second of the five-match ODI series on April 29 (Saturday) in Rawalpindi. The hosts won the series opener and took a 1-0 lead courtesy a stunning century from Fakhar Zaman in a 289-run chase. The second ODI is also set to be played at the same venue and here we look at the pitch report and records at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

​Pitch Report - PAK vs NZ

The surface for the first ODI only got better as the match progressed. If the same pitch is being used for this match, expect it to get slow with 100 overs of action already taken place. Having said that, with dew expected to come and the ball coming on better under the lights, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Will Toss Matter?

Interestingly, the toss doesn't matter much in Rawalpindi. In 25 ODIs played so far at the venue, 11 matches have been won by teams batting first while 13 times chasing side has emerged victorious. Hence, New Zealand will be looking to improve on their batting approach if they lose the toss in this game as well.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 25

Matches won batting first: 11

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 238

Average 2nd Innings scores: 208

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 329/6 (50 Ov) by PAK vs IND

Lowest total recorded - 104/10 (33 Ov) by ZIM vs SL

Highest score chased - 291/5 (48.3 Ov) by PAK vs NZ

Lowest score defended - 206/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Full Squads -

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(w/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie

