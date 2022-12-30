PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Despite Kiwis' late strike, Karachi Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ends as draw

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test ends as draw

PAK vs NZ 1st Test: Despite the Kiwis' late strike on the final day of the Karachi Test, the opening contest between the two sides ended in a draw. The match witnessed tough competition between two Cricket Giants. But with the time running out, New Zealand finished the final day at 61/1 in their pursuit of 138 runs. Despite overs remaining, umpires decided to call it a day due to bad light in the final hour on Day 5.

It was a dramatic end to the match. The second innings witnessed the match speeded up. Pakistan started the final day of the test from 77/2, trailing by 97 runs. Imam ul Haq and Sarfaraz scored in the top and middle order, while the tail wagged. But with 311 runs on board and a lead of only 137 in the final hour, Pakistan gambled and declared with two wickets in hand. New Zealand came out all guns blazing but the umpires decided to end the match in the 8th over as the lights became low. New Zealand scored 61/1 in 7.3 overs.

Early in the first innings, Pakistan batted first and scored 438 with centuries from Babar Azam and Agha Salman. For the Kiwis, skipper Southee scalped 3 wickets. In reply, Williamson's double ton and Latham's hundred took New Zealand to 612. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed grabbed a five-wicket haul. The two teams will next meet each other in the final test match on January 2 at the same venue, National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan's squad:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam

New Zealand's squad:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Will Young, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Glenn Phillips

