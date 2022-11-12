Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
  PAK vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup finalists Pakistan and England

PAK vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup finalists Pakistan and England

Before we witness the thrilling final, let's dig deeper and find out how the teams have performed against each other in T20Is and T20I World Cup. Let's also find out how skippers of both the teams performed in the 2022 edition of the mega event.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2022 22:59 IST
ENG vs PAK
Image Source : INDIA TV ENG vs PAK

Pakistan and England are ready for the next challenge. Both teams will lock horns in the final clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their spot in the final. While England registered a 10-wicket win against India to advance to the final.

But before we witness the thrilling final, let's dig deeper and find out how the teams have performed against each other in T20Is and T20I World Cup.

Let's find out all the statistics - 

Pakistan vs England in T20Is:

  • Matches played: 28
  • Matches won by England: 17
  • Matches Tied: 1
  • No Result - 1
  • Matches won by Pakistan: 9
  • Highest Score by Pakistan: 232
  • Lowest Score by Pakistan: 89
  • Highest Score by England: 221
  • Lowest Score by England: 163

Pakistan vs England in T20 World Cup 

  • Matches played - 2
  • Matches won by Pakistan - 0
  • Matches won by England - 2

Captains of both teams will be geared up to win the title for their countries. Here's how captains of both teams fared so far in the 2022 edition of the mega event -

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's statistics in T20 World Cup -

  • Matches: 6
  • Runs: 92
  • Highest Score: 53
  • Average: 15.33
  • Stike-Rate: 87.61
  • 50s: 1
  • 100s: 0
  • 4s/6s: 11/0

Babar Azam's performance in the previous five matches:

  • PAK vs BAN - 25 runs
  • PAK vs SA - 6 runs
  • PAK vs NED - 4 runs
  • PAK vs ZIM - 4 runs
  • PAK vs IND - 0 runs
  • PAK vs NZ - 53 runs

England captain Jos Buttler's statistics in T20 World Cup -

  • Matches: 5
  • Runs: 199
  • Highest Score: 80
  • Average: 49.75
  • Stike-Rate: 143.16
  • 50s: 2
  • 100s: 0
  • 4s/6s: 21/6

Jos Buttler's performance in the previous four matches

  • ENG vs SL - 28 runs
  • ENG vs NZ - 73 runs
  • ENG vs IRE - 0 runs
  • ENG vs AFG - 18 runs
  • ENG vs IND - 80 runs

