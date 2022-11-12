PAK vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup finalists Pakistan and England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ENG vs PAK

Pakistan and England are ready for the next challenge. Both teams will lock horns in the final clash at the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their spot in the final. While England registered a 10-wicket win against India to advance to the final.

But before we witness the thrilling final, let's dig deeper and find out how the teams have performed against each other in T20Is and T20I World Cup.

Let's find out all the statistics -

Pakistan vs England in T20Is:

Matches played: 28

Matches won by England: 17

Matches Tied: 1

No Result - 1

Matches won by Pakistan: 9

Highest Score by Pakistan: 232

Lowest Score by Pakistan: 89

Highest Score by England: 221

Lowest Score by England: 163

Pakistan vs England in T20 World Cup

Matches played - 2

Matches won by Pakistan - 0

Matches won by England - 2

Captains of both teams will be geared up to win the title for their countries. Here's how captains of both teams fared so far in the 2022 edition of the mega event -

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 6

Runs: 92

Highest Score: 53

Average: 15.33

Stike-Rate: 87.61

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 11/0

Babar Azam's performance in the previous five matches:

PAK vs BAN - 25 runs

PAK vs SA - 6 runs

PAK vs NED - 4 runs

PAK vs ZIM - 4 runs

PAK vs IND - 0 runs

PAK vs NZ - 53 runs

England captain Jos Buttler's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 5

Runs: 199

Highest Score: 80

Average: 49.75

Stike-Rate: 143.16

50s: 2

100s: 0

4s/6s: 21/6

Jos Buttler's performance in the previous four matches

ENG vs SL - 28 runs

ENG vs NZ - 73 runs

ENG vs IRE - 0 runs

ENG vs AFG - 18 runs

ENG vs IND - 80 runs

