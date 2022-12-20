PAK vs ENG: Rashid Latif gives big statement on Babar Azam's altercation with security personnel

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Latif opens on Babar Azam's argument with security personnel

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test: Pakistan Cricket Board is currently facing turmoil over their captain's altercation with security personnel during a Test series against England. The Pakistani skipper refused to take the field on the second day of the 3rd Test in a protest against the argument. Now, Pakistan's former cricketer Rashid Latif has opened up on the altercation.

Speaking to Boss TV, Latif stated that PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should look into the issue as this involves the Pakistan captain. "Questions will obviously be asked. The reason for it was not given. Whoever is at fault, Ramiz Raja should look into it. Someone new has been sent to Karachi but he has to be made aware that they are here to see after the team and the players and not to trouble the players. He is the captain of the Pakistan team after all," Latif said.

The former Pakistani player also added that the Pakistan captain protesting for his own security. "This should have been looked at and I think as a protest, Babar refused to step into the field. I mean, the Pakistan cricket captain is protesting against his own board for his own security. We need to ensure this doesn’t happen," he added.

Latif shed light on the incident. He stated that the players were supposed to go out for the dinner but were denied the same. "An incident took place last night. It came out in the media which is why I am revealing it, otherwise, I wouldn’t have said it. The players were supposed to go out for dinner with their families. The security personnel needs to be made aware of it. The players, like Azhar Ali, Imam Ul Haq and Babar Azam had informed the security. But when they reached the lobby and were about to sit in the car, security told Babar that he and the rest cannot go. So no one went out," Latif added.

Babar Azam did not take the field for an hour on Day 2 and Mohammad Rizwan took the captaincy reigns. England scored 354 in the first innings in Pakistan's reply of 304. Babar Azam scored fifties in both innings but Pakistan lost the match by 8 wickets. After opting to bat, Pakistan scored 304 runs as Azam top scored with 78. In reply, Harry Brook scored a ton and took England to 354. Pakistan fell cheaply in the second innings for 26 as England chased the target of 170. With this win, England whitewashed Pakistan at their home by 3-0.

