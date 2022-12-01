PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Record books tumble as England shatter of 'MAMMOTH' records registered so far in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV England shatter big records

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: The England Cricket team on Thursday displayed a mouthwatering brand of cricket on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan. The English batters were seen in a complete T20 mood and smashed the Pakistani bowlers for fun. Riding on four tons on the first day of the match, Ben Stokes' England smashed 506 runs on the first day and has shattered major records in Test cricket.

The England team opted to bat first after winning the toss in the morning. The English opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett set the stage on fire as they went on to notch a mammoth 233-run partnership for the first wicket. Both the openers struck centuries, followed by blistering hundreds from Ollie Pope and Harry Brook who also went on to smash hundreds.

England break major records in Cricket

In process of punishing the Pakistani bowlers, the English team has shattered major records in Test cricket. The England cricket team has now inked its name in the history books as it has become the team to smash the most runs on an opening day of a Test match. England's 506/4 is 12 runs more than Sri Lanka's 494 on Day 1 of a Test match.

Most tons on a single day of Test match

The England batters have also achieved the record of most hundreds in a single day of Test Cricket. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all smashed tons on a flat Rawalpindi pitch. They now hold the record for most tons in a single day.

Most runs in opening session

The English team now also hold the record for most runs in an opening session of Test cricket. They scored 174 runs in the first session of Day 1.

Fastest double-century stand in history

The three lions now have the record for the fastest double-ton stand in Test cricket. The opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett partnered to score 200 runs in 30.1 overs as they broke the tradition of Test cricket.

Fastest hundred by English opener

Zak Crawley now has the record for hitting the fastest hundred by an English batter in the history of England's Test cricket. He smashed an 86-ball ton.

Third fastest hundred for Brook

Harry Brook now holds the record for third fastest century for England in test cricket. Brook struck a hundred in 80.

Maiden Test tons for Duckett and Brook

England players Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have scored their maiden tons in Test cricket. Brook has also made his Test debut.

Latest Cricket News