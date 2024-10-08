PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan look to extend dominance with Saud Shakeel solid in the middle
Live now
PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan look to extend dominance with Saud Shakeel solid in the middle
Pakistan vs England Live Cricket Score: Pakistan were stupendous after choosing to bat on a hot day in Multan in perfect batting conditions to pile up 328 runs on the opening day. England would hope to stage a fightback on the second day with the ball as this match could slip quickly from them.
PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan look to extend dominance with Saud Shakeel solid in the middle
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Updates: Pakistan unexpectedly dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Multan, smashing 328 runs while losing four wickets. Pakistan would have given their limbs if you'd asked them at the start of the match if they would have taken that score. Captain Shan Masood slammed a magnificent 151 while Abdullah Shafique also scored a century. Babar Azam's form continued to be a concern for Pakistan, however, the story of the day was England's toothless bowling attack on a flat wicket. Barring Chris Woakes, it was an inexperienced bowling attack and even though they picked three wickets in the final session, they will have to bowl really well to stop Pakistan from getting to 500, which looks like a real possibility currently. Follow all the live updates of Pak vs Eng match on the second day-
Live updates :PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates
Auto Refresh
Refresh
Oct 08, 202410:11 AM (IST)Posted by Anshul Gupta
Welcome to Day 2 of the Pakistan vs England Test
It was a thumping day for Pakistan and their batters on Monday, October 7 against England as they made merry on a fabulous wicket in Multan on Day 1. Shan Masood slammed a hundred after four years, and Abdullah Shafique also crossed the three-figure mark as Pakistan amassed 328 runs on the opening day. Welcome to our coverage of the second day as Pakistan look to extend their dominance while England aim to wrap up their first innings quickly.