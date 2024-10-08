PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan look to extend dominance with Saud Shakeel solid in the middle

It was a thumping day for Pakistan and their batters on Monday, October 7 against England as they made merry on a fabulous wicket in Multan on Day 1. Shan Masood slammed a hundred after four years, and Abdullah Shafique also crossed the three-figure mark as Pakistan amassed 328 runs on the opening day. Welcome to our coverage of the second day as Pakistan look to extend their dominance while England aim to wrap up their first innings quickly.