Follow us on Image Source : PCB/ECB/INDIA TV PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score and Updates

PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan look to extend dominance with Saud Shakeel solid in the middle

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Updates: Pakistan unexpectedly dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Multan, smashing 328 runs while losing four wickets. Pakistan would have given their limbs if you'd asked them at the start of the match if they would have taken that score. Captain Shan Masood slammed a magnificent 151 while Abdullah Shafique also scored a century. Babar Azam 's form continued to be a concern for Pakistan, however, the story of the day was England's toothless bowling attack on a flat wicket. Barring Chris Woakes, it was an inexperienced bowling attack and even though they picked three wickets in the final session, they will have to bowl really well to stop Pakistan from getting to 500, which looks like a real possibility currently. Follow all the live updates of Pak vs Eng match on the second day-