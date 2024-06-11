PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan to bowl first, Iftikhar Ahmed out, Saim Ayub in

This is it. This is the last chance. Pakistan face Canada in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be the last opportunity for them to have any chance of reaching in the Super Eights. They have gone down to the USA and India and have no points in their first two matches. Babar Azam's team is in fourth place in Group A and need wins and some favourable results to go their way if they have to proceed further. Stay tuned with us as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in New York.