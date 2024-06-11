PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan to bowl first, Iftikhar Ahmed out, Saim Ayub in

PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Canada, latest updates, free streaming, scorecard, New YorkPAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: After suffering two shocking defeats, Pakistan's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 is in serious danger of ending soon. Babar Azam's Men in Green will face Saad Bin Zafar's Canada in their third match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York as they look to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan were favourites to win against both the USA and India but went down in the low-scoring thrillers in New York. The Canadian team has a win and a loss in its first two matches. Canada lost to the USA in their tournament opener before bouncing back and beating Ireland in a low-scorer in New York. They will look to upset the 2009 champions and force them into an early elimination. Follow for the latest updates.