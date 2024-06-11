PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan to bowl first, Iftikhar Ahmed out, Saim Ayub in

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
     
PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan and Canada face each other in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Men in Green are facing a threat of an early elimination from the tournament. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2024 19:43 IST
Pakistan vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024.
PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: After suffering two shocking defeats, Pakistan's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 is in serious danger of ending soon. Babar Azam's Men in Green will face Saad Bin Zafar's Canada in their third match of the tournament at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York as they look to stay alive in the tournament.

Pakistan were favourites to win against both the USA and India but went down in the low-scoring thrillers in New York. The Canadian team has a win and a loss in its first two matches. Canada lost to the USA in their tournament opener before bouncing back and beating Ireland in a low-scorer in New York. They will look to upset the 2009 champions and force them into an early elimination. Follow for the latest updates.

Live updates :PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Latest updates

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Pakistan's Playing XI

    One change - Saim Ayub is in for Iftikhar.

    Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir

     

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Saad Bin Zafar at toss

    I would have bowled first as well. But we have seen teams have found it difficult chasing, so hopefully we can put the runs on the board. We have one change. We have been playing some good cricket and want to continue that consistency. We understand it is a must-win game for them and they are under pressure, put some runs on the board and put pressure on them.

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Live: Babar Azam at toss

    We will have a bowl first. It is an early morning match and want to utilize the first six overs. We have one change - Saim Ayub is in. We have had a discussion and are focused on today's game. We have a quick turnaround, we have no other option but to win this game. I have played against some of their bowlers.

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:34 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to bowl first!

    Pakistan have won the toss and are bowling first. Saim Ayub is in, Iftikhar is out

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: New pitch to be used today, check how the pitch will behave!

    A brand new pitch will be used today for this clash. We have not seen any game on this pitch. Wasim Akram says there is a lot of moisture on it, there is grass on it too. This shall be good for bowlers to find the swing. 

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Watch out for Nicholas Kirton

    Pakistan will need to be wary of Canadian batter Kirton. He 51 and 49 in the two games till now. He made 52 in Canada's warm-up game and Pakistan will need to keep him quiet

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan coach Azhar Mahmood on Pakistan's next challenge

    There is no chance for us to get complacent. If anyone gets complacent after two losses, then whoever it is, does not deserve to be playing for the country. You can't take any team lightly in T20 cricket. We have to be absolutely ready. The morale of the team is down, but this is the time we show our character. We go and play good cricket

  • Jun 11, 2024 7:08 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's qualification scenario!

    Pakistan are still hanging in the tournament. They are not officially out but their chances are very slim now, like they were in 2022. They need to win both of their games and hope for other results to go their way too. More on this is here

  • Jun 11, 2024 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Canada have a chance to end Pakistan's campaign

    Canada stand a chance to end Pakistan's campaign today. They are coming into this clash off a win against Ireland and have momentum with them. If they beat Pakistan today, it will be all over for the 2009 champions

  • Jun 11, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024: Last chance for Pakistan!

    This is it. This is the last chance. Pakistan face Canada in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be the last opportunity for them to have any chance of reaching in the Super Eights. They have gone down to the USA and India and have no points in their first two matches. Babar Azam's team is in fourth place in Group A and need wins and some favourable results to go their way if they have to proceed further. Stay tuned with us as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game in New York.

