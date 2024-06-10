T20 World Cup 2024 qualification scenario: How Pakistan need India's help to make it to Super 8 stage?

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALPCB X/GETTY India handed Pakistan their second defeat of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in as many games

Team India left Pakistan gasping for breath in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after the Men in Green suffered their second loss in the competition in as many games. Pakistan stare at an early elimination from the tournament having lost to the co-hosts the USA first and now India. India and USA with two wins each in their first two games respectively are favourites to make it to Super 8 from Group A and Pakistan have to pull off a 2022 to get through to the next round.

Firstly, Pakistan will have to win both their remaining games against Canada and Ireland. Not just win, but win big. However, the wins won't do alone given they have lost a couple of games and will require a bit of help from other teams, especially India. India face the USA next and would want their arch-rivals to keep winning so that the T20 World Cup lose points. Pakistan can catch the USA on level when the latter lose both their remaining games.

Hence, Pakistan will need both India and Ireland to beat the USA. After which, the net run rate will come into play. Currently, the USA's net run rate stands at +0.626 and Pakistan is -0.150. So, big wins for Pakistan in their last two games and equally sizeable losses for the USA will be the only way for Babar Azam and Co to make it to the top eight. If USA win even one of their remaining two games, Pakistan will stand eliminated.

Pakistan's bowling came to the party after a lacklustre show against the USA, bowling out India for just 119 and it seemed like a chasable score given the wicket looked much better than the previous games in New York. However, some outstanding bowling from the Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, and a little too cautious approach from the Pakistan batters cost the Men in Green, who are hanging by a very slim thread in the competition.