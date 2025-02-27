PAK vs BAN weather report: Will rain affect Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy clash in Rawalpindi? Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in their final group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy today in Rawalpindi. Both sides lost their first two matches and have been knocked out of the tournament already. But their final chance of registering a win might also get washed out.

The 9th match of the ICC Champions Trophy will see hosts Pakistan lock horns against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi today. Both teams lost their respective first two matches and are already knocked out of the tournament. This is their final chance to register a win and bow out on a high. However, the weather in Rawalpindi is likely to keep both Pakistan and Bangladesh winless in the Champions Trophy 2025.

It has been raining in Rawalpindi over the past couple of days. The blockbuster clash between Australia and South Africa here on Tuesday (February 25) also got washed out due to rain. The PAK vs BAN encounter is also likely to face the same fate as the forecast is not promising at all today.

Rawalpindi is expected to experience heavy rain from 1 PM local time till 4 PM while it will remain cloudy right through the match time. While the forecast suggests dark clouds in the evening with a 40% chance of rain according to Accuweather after 4 PM local time and it certainly doesn't look great at the moment.

The temperature is also expected to be around 13 to 15 Degrees Celsius. The fans of both teams, especially Pakistan, will be eager to watch their team on the field one final team in the showpiece event.

From Group A, India and New Zealand have already made it to the knockouts while in Group B, Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa are fighting for two spots.

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar

Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf