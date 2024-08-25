PAK vs BAN: Teams to lose Test match after declaring an innings, Pakistan surpass India in unwanted record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Cricket team.

Pakistan's wait for a home Test win continued as they suffered a 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first match of the ongoing series in Rawalpindi. The Men in Green lost a home Test for the first time by a margin of 10 wickets as the Bangla Tigers chased down the 30-run target on Day 5 of the match.

This was the fourth time Pakistan lost a Test match after declaring an innings. The Men in Green have surpassed India in this list and now stand in joint-third position.

England have lost the most number of Test matches after declaring an innings - 10, while Australia have gone down in five matches after their declarations.

Most number of losses after declaring an innings in Test cricket:

1 - England: 10 matches

2 - Australia: 5 matches

3 - Pakistan: 4 matches

4 - South Africa: 4 matches

5 - West Indies: 4 matches

6 - India: 3 matches

7 - Bangladesh: 2 matches

Pakistan's defeats after declaration in a Test match

Pakistan have declared an innings in 125 Test matches but have lost a match fourth time. They won 56 of the 125 Tests when they declared while 65 matches were drawn.

Their first loss after the declaration came in 1961 against England when the Men in Green declared 387/9 batting first. The second loss came 11 years later in 1972 against Australia when Pakistan lost after declaring 574/8 while batting second in Melbourne. The Men in Green suffered a loss to Australia again after the declaration in 2016 when they made 443/9 batting first.

Coming back to the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test, openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam took the visitors home in the second session on Day 5. Pakistan were earlier bowled out for mere 146 in their second innings.

The hosts lost nine wickets on Day 5 while adding only 123 runs to their overnight total of 23/1. In the first innings, Pakistan were asked to bat first and made 448/6 with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 171.

The Bangla Tigers amassed 565 in their first innings with Mushfiqur Rahim scoring 191. The Bangladesh spinners did their work in the second innings with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz sharing seven wickets between them.