PAK vs BAN 6th T20I: When and How to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20I in India?

Highlights Pakistan lost to New Zealand in the final league encounter

The clash will be dead-rubber after Bangladesh lost to New Zealand in their final league match as we

Both teams will look to rest players ahead of the T20 World Cup

PAK vs BAN, 6th T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh on TV, online

Here are all details about the PAK vs BAN:

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6th T20I be played?

Ahead of the dead-rubber clash here is all you need to know about the live streaming details.

The 6th T20I match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played on Thursday, October 13th.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6th T20I?

The 6th T20I match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

At what time will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6th T20I match start?

The 6th T20I match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will begin at 7:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6th T20I?

The 6th T20I match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be live streamed on Amazon Prime.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Squad

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

