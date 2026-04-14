Shane Warne's son blames COVID vaccine for legendary cricketer's death, explains details

New Delhi:

Four years after the sudden passing of Shane Warne in Thailand, fresh remarks from his son Jackson have reignited conversation around the circumstances surrounding the Australian legend’s death. Speaking on the ‘2 Worlds Collide’ podcast, Jackson shared his personal beliefs about factors that may have contributed to his father’s death.

While acknowledging that Warne had certain health concerns, he suggested that external elements may have played a role in bringing those issues to the forefront. He also described his immediate reaction upon learning of the tragedy, recalling how he searched for explanations beyond natural causes in the hours that followed.

"I definitely think that it (COVID vaccine) was involved. I don't even think saying that is controversial anymore. Even if dad had underlying health issues, I think this brought it out right to the surface and that's one thing that I've always struggled with,” Jackson said.

“My first impression, as soon as I hung up the phone, I instantly blamed the government. I instantly blamed COVID and the vaccine. It was probably smart I didn't, I would be in a very different position if I did. But that was how I felt,” he added.

Jackson reveals reason behind his beliefs

Jackson claimed that his father had received multiple doses of the vaccine despite personal reluctance, suggesting that professional obligations left him with little choice. At the same time, he acknowledged the emotional toll such thoughts have taken on him over time, noting the difficulty in revisiting those feelings.

"Yes, a lot of people were dying of heart attacks before. But dad was okay. I think he might have got three or four (vaccine doses). He didn't want to get them, he was forced to get them for work. He was forced to get them like everybody else. I try not to think about it too much because all that does is fester into anger. That anger is not good for anybody,” he said.

Reflecting on Warne’s condition in the period leading up to his death, Jackson described him as being in a positive space physically and mentally, despite certain lifestyle habits.

"Dad, at the time, was healthy, he was happy. He looked the best he had in a while. Yes, he smoked and drank, but so many more people in their 80s and 90s still smoke and drink a lot more than dad,” Jackson added.

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