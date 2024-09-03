PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Mir Hamza strikes as Pakistan get first wicket, dangerous Zakir departs

Pakistan bowlers have been kept at bay in the first half an hour by the Bangladesh batters as Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan have picked up from where they left off in the final session on the penultimate day in Rawalpindi.
Apart from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who remained unbeaten on 47, none of the Pakistan batters offered much resistance. Bangladesh bowlers used the conditions on offer to their advantage and were able to get wickets regularly and eventually bowled Pakistan out for less than 200.
Despite Litton Das' century, Pakistan got the lead and had the opportunity to bat Bangladesh out of the game. However, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud had different ideas as he wreaked havoc to take a fifer and the visitors bowled Pakistan out for 172 to limit the target to 185 for themselves to chase in the fourth innings.
Pakistan eye a miraculous bowling performance on the final day of the second Test in Rawalpindi as Bangladesh are hot favourites to seal the game and the two-match Test series. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the PAK vs BAN Test series from Rawalpindi where history beckons Bangladesh and Pakistan play for pride.
