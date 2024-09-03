PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Mir Hamza strikes as Pakistan get first wicket, dangerous Zakir departs

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/BCB/INDIA TV PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates

PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Mir Hamza strikes as Pakistan get the breakthrough, dangerous Zakir departs

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: Pakistan are gasping for breath in the match and the two-Test series against Bangladesh with the visitors having a stranglehold over the game in Rawalpindi. After bowling out Pakistan for 172 runs in the second innings, Bangladesh made a fantastic start with the bat scoring 42 runs in just seven overs as Zakir Hasan put the pressure on the hosts with lightning and clouds threatening to end the day's play early, which eventually ended up being the case. Bangladesh still need 143 runs and there is enough help for the seamers in the wicket for Pakistan bowlers to extract and push but they will have to bowl out of their skins to get the result in their favour. Follow the live updates of the final day of the PAK vs BAN Test series-

