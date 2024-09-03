Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Mir Hamza strikes as Pakistan get first wicket, dangerous Zakir departs

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Bangladesh were in overdrive mode on Day 4 of the second and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and are very much favourites to seal the series. Pakistan need a bowling performance of a lifetime to save the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 10:45 IST
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Updates: Pakistan are gasping for breath in the match and the two-Test series against Bangladesh with the visitors having a stranglehold over the game in Rawalpindi. After bowling out Pakistan for 172 runs in the second innings, Bangladesh made a fantastic start with the bat scoring 42 runs in just seven overs as Zakir Hasan put the pressure on the hosts with lightning and clouds threatening to end the day's play early, which eventually ended up being the case. Bangladesh still need 143 runs and there is enough help for the seamers in the wicket for Pakistan bowlers to extract and push but they will have to bowl out of their skins to get the result in their favour. Follow the live updates of the final day of the PAK vs BAN Test series-

  • Sep 03, 2024 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Shadman, Zakir continue from where they left off on Day 4

    Pakistan bowlers have been kept at bay in the first half an hour by the Bangladesh batters as Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan have picked up from where they left off in the final session on the penultimate day in Rawalpindi.

  • Sep 03, 2024 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can Pakistan pull off a heist in Rawalpindi?

  • Sep 03, 2024 10:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan batters disappoint again

    Apart from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who remained unbeaten on 47, none of the Pakistan batters offered much resistance. Bangladesh bowlers used the conditions on offer to their advantage and were able to get wickets regularly and eventually bowled Pakistan out for less than 200.

  • Sep 03, 2024 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Hasan Mahmud's fifer puts Bangladesh in driver's seat

    Despite Litton Das' century, Pakistan got the lead and had the opportunity to bat Bangladesh out of the game. However, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud had different ideas as he wreaked havoc to take a fifer and the visitors bowled Pakistan out for 172 to limit the target to 185 for themselves to chase in the fourth innings.

     

  • Sep 03, 2024 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Bangladesh closing in on massive win against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

    Pakistan eye a miraculous bowling performance on the final day of the second Test in Rawalpindi as Bangladesh are hot favourites to seal the game and the two-match Test series. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the PAK vs BAN Test series from Rawalpindi where history beckons Bangladesh and Pakistan play for pride.

