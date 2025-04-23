Pahalgam terror attack: Virat Kohli and other cricketers react, pay heartfelt condolences The entire nation was shocked after the terrorists gunned down 26 tourists in a dastardly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22). Virat Kohli and other current and former Indian cricketers have reacted, paying condolences to victims' families.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri and RP Singh are among a few current and former Indian cricketers who have condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22). 26 tourists have lost their lives in the attack, even as the search operation to gun down the terrorists continues.

"Deeply saddened by the heinous attack in Pahalgam on innocent people. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength to families of all those who lost their lives and justice to be served for this cruel act," Kohli wrote on Instagram story today. Sachin Tendulkar also paid condolences and said that the entire country will stand by the victims and their families in this tough time.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic attacks on innocent people in Pahalgam. The affected families must be going through an unimaginable ordeal – India and the world stand united with them at this dark hour, as we mourn the loss of lives and pray for justice," Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Cricket gave me many opportunities to visit Kashmir - that beautiful part of our country. It pains my heart to read about the killing of tourists in Pahalgam. Praying for peace and normalcy. Those with plans to destabilise India will never succeed," Mohammad Kaif wrote on his X account. Meanwhile, Shreevats Goswami request the Indian players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to wear black armbands for the entire week.

"Requesting all Indian players in the IPL to wear a black armband this week at least. In memory of the innocent lives lost in Kashmir. Play the game. But let the world watching know. Cricket reaches millions across borders — this small gesture can spread awareness and show solidarity. It’s the least we can do. Thank you," Goswami wrote on X.

"Deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terror attack. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Condemning this senseless act of violence. May we find strength in unity & support during these difficult times.," RP Singh wrote.

Meanwhile, BCCI has also announced that the players and officials will observe a one-minute silence before the MI vs SRH today in the 41st match of IPL 2025. There will be no fireworks and cheerleaders performing today, while both teams will also wear black armbands.