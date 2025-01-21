Only behind Chris Gayle! Alex Hales scripts history, reaches rare T20 cricket milestone during ILT20

Follow us on Image Source : DESERT VIPERS X Alex Hales achieved a rare T20 milestone during the ILT20 clash for Desert Vipers against the Dubai Capitals

Alex Hales became only the second batter in T20 cricket history to smash 2,000 boundaries in total in the shortest format during the International League T20 (ILT20) game against Dubai Capitals. Playing for the Desert Vipers, Hales scored 34 off 31 in which he smashed two fours and as many boundaries. Hales was at 1,997 boundaries (1459 fours, 538 sixes) before he got to the mark.

Hales is only the second batter after Chris Gayle (2,188) to score 2,000-plus boundaries in T20 cricket and the next best is more than 250 boundaries away (David Warner). While Hales achieved a rare feat, his team suffered a first loss in the ongoing ILT20 as the Vipers could only muster 139 runs in their innings before the Capitals chased down the total riding on Afghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten 78 off 51 deliveries.

Hales already has the record for most fours in T20 cricket in his name - 1461 - having played 486 matches in his career. Since Hales has become a T20 globetrotter since his international retirement, the tall opener will hope to keep adding runs and boundaries to his numbers.

Most boundaries in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle - 2,188 (1132 fours, 1056 sixes)

Alex Hales - 2,001 (1461 fours, 540 sixes)

David Warner - 1,746 (1,287 fours, 459 sixes)

Jos Buttler - 1,591 (1082 fours, 509 sixes)

James Vince - 1,571 (1276 fours, 295 sixes)

Virat Kohli - 1,560 (1144 fours, 416 sixes)

Aaron Finch - 1,547 (1095 fours, 452 sixes)

Vipers' unbeaten streak was snapped by the Capitals, who notched up only their second win of the season and moved up to the fourth position on the table. The teams have found it difficult to negotiate the bowling attack featuring the likes of Mohammad Amir, Lockie Ferguson and Wanindu Hasaranga but 140 was always going to be too low a total to defend.