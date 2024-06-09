Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
  OMA vs SCO pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua play?

Oman have played two matches in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and lost both of them. Their first loss came at the hands of Namibia in a thrilling Super Over whereas Australia defeated them by 39 runs in their second encounter.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2024 11:00 IST
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
The 20th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 between Oman and Scotland takes the game to the picturesque Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. It is a must-win game for Oman as the race to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament has intensified.

Oman are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses and therefore need to beat Scotland and that too by a big margin to stand in contention for a place in the next round. The captain of Oman, Aqib Ilyas, wants his batters to put up a good showing, particularly, inside the powerplay to get over the line.

On the other hand, Scotland have looked a much more improved side compared to their last outing in the marquee ICC tournament. They have the batting firepower up front that can dent any bowling attack and also have excellent ball-strikers in the lower order like Michael Leask who can provide the final flourish to the innings.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Pitch Report

The Oman vs Scotland match will be the first fixture at the venue. Historically, the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is not known for producing big totals but it may change as the strip for the game looks flat. Earlier, there was an even covering of grass on the wicket but the ground staff have removed it. The average first innings total at the venue in T20Is is just 123.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 29

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 13

Average first innings score: 123

Average second innings score: 105

Highest total scored: 190/5 by Canada vs Bahamas

Highest score chased: 149/8 by Bermuda vs USA

Lowest total recorded: 68 all out by Bahamas vs Canada

Lowest total defended: 95/5 by IND-W vs WI-W

