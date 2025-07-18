Ollie Pope reflects on sledging and modern cricket culture due to franchise cricket Zak Crawley's attempt to run down the clock during the England-India Test sparked a heated exchange between the two teams. Despite so, Ollie Pope reflected on modern cricket’s shift away from sledging, a relaxed dressing room culture.

MANCHESTER:

The third evening of the ongoing Test match between England and India took a dramatic turn when England opener Zak Crawley attempted to run down the clock with just 10 minutes left before stumps. The tactic didn’t sit well with Indian captain Shubman Gill and his teammates, sparking a heated on-field confrontation. Tempers flared, and verbal exchanges were spotted.

In the aftermath, England batter Ollie Pope addressed the incident in an interview with Sky Sports, shedding light on the culture of sledging in the modern game. The 27-year-old noted that he is not a massive sledger and the camaraderie among players has grown significantly. Pope also spoke candidly about the England team’s relaxed approach to off-field matters, including dressing room attire.

“Not really. I am not a massive sledger. Less and less of it in the game, I think, at the moment with franchise cricket. You get to know the opposition well. It’s not as much as probably ten years ago.” Pope said while speaking on Sky Sports.

“We don’t really have a fine system. We’re pretty relaxed. We’re pretty chill. There are some guys who sort of ruck up in flip flops, other days you’re just in your polo looking a bit smart. But as long as the sponsors are on there, it keeps them happy, then there’s no real fines to be had,” he added.

England lead 2-1 in the series

Courtesy of winning the Lord’s Test by 22 runs, England are now leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series. The Ben Stokes-led side won the first match at Headingley, but India bounced back in the second at Edgbaston. The visitors were close to getting the job done at Lord’s as well, but proved to be unlucky in the middle.

The fourth Test will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and will begin on July 23.