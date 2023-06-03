Odisha Train Accident: Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman among leading cricketers to react to tragic train mishap

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli and other cricketers react to Odisha Train accident

In India's biggest Train accident, over 250 people have lost their lives, and over 900 suffered injuries after three trains, two passengers and one goods, collided near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. India's sports fraternity joined the millions to express their thoughts and pay condolences to the families of all those people who lost their lives in a tragic mishap.

The star Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his grief and said that his thought and prayers are with the people who lost their loved ones in the accident. "Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Kohli wrote in his Twitter post. Kohli's teammate Shreyas Iyer also shared a Twitter post to express his thoughts towards the victims.

The former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and others also joined Kohli to wish a speedy recovery to the injured. National Cricket Academy head and the former batter VVS Laxman stated that he is feeling 'extremely disheartening' after learning about the Odisha train accident and offered his prayers to victims.

Odisha Train Accident:

The incident took place near Bahanaga railway station, Balasore around 7 pm when Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train collided with each other. The rescue operation is still going on and the railways have initiated a high-level probe to investigate the accident.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are among the leaders who visited the site on June 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and is also scheduled to make a visit to the site on Saturday evening.

