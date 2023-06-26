ODI World Cup Trophy out of the World: Coveted Silverware becomes first official trophy to Tour space

Follow us on Image Source : ICC ODI World Cup Trophy

ODI World Cup Trophy out of the World: The One-Day World Cup trophy Tour has been launched in a brilliant way as the coveted silverware became the first official trophy to be sent into space. The World Cup is set to be held in India in October and November 2023 and before the much-anticipated tournament kicks off, the prize of the event has gone into the stratosphere. It will travel to 18 nations before reaching India ahead of the World Cup.

ICC on Monday stated that the Trophy Tour has been launched spectacularly and Silverware was sent 1,20,000 feet above the sky. "The Tour was launched spectacularly, with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad," ICC wrote.

The said achievement was accomplished with the Trophy being attached to the Bespoke stratospheric balloon. The trophy will also give chance to the fans to connect with it and it will also travel to numerous countries. From June 27 onwards, the Trophy will travel to 18 countries including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the hosts India.

Speaking on the launch of the Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of state, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also opened up on the occasion. "Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket," Shah said as quoted by ICC.

“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country," he added.

The full schedule of the Trophy Tour:

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India

