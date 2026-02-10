NZ vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand look for more inroads after asked to bowl NZ vs UAE T20 World Cup LIVE Cricket Score: New Zealand look for their second win in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they face UAE at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Kiwis defeated Afghanistan in a crucial clash a few days before and will look to bag another win.

New Delhi:

New Zealand will look to assert their dominance when they take on the UAE in a crucial T20 World Cup encounter, with both teams heading into the clash with very different objectives. While the Black Caps are aiming to strengthen their position in the group stage, the UAE are chasing a statement win that could redefine their campaign. New Zealand come into the match as clear favourites, backed by a well-balanced squad and vast experience at the highest level. Their batting unit, led by a mix of seasoned campaigners and explosive finishers, has shown the ability to adapt to different conditions. New Zealand have fiery openers in Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, while their batting order is strong in the middle and down the order, which will help them post or chase competitive totals. With the ball, the pace attack has been disciplined and incisive, complemented by spinners who can control the middle overs.

UAE, on the other hand, will be looking to stun the giants. Their batting has revolved around aggressive starts and quick scoring in the powerplay, something they will need to replicate against a potent New Zealand bowling lineup. Consistency remains a concern, but flashes of brilliance from their top order and all-rounders have kept them competitive. UAE’s bowlers will need to be at their absolute best, especially in the death overs, to restrict New Zealand’s deep batting order. Conditions are expected to play a key role, with the pitch likely to offer decent bounce early before settling down for batting. Winning the toss could influence strategy, as teams may prefer to chase under lights. For New Zealand, this match is about maintaining momentum and avoiding complacency. For UAE, it is an opportunity to challenge a heavyweight. All eyes will be on whether Uthe AE can rise to the occasion or if New Zealand cruise to another commanding performance.