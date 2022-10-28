Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET/TWITTER Team Sri Lanka

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on TV, online in India

New Zealand are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 27th match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The match will be played on 29th October, Saturday.

What is the venue for the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

At what time will the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

