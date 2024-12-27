NZ vs SL 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in Mount Maunganui

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand will be up against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, December 28

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series with an aim to give games to a few new guys in the team as well as figure out what their white-ball core could look like with the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult being unavailable for bilateral series, especially. Devon Conway will also miss this one and it will be on the likes of Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and their new captain Mitchell Santner to steer their side against a spirited Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka have been pretty good in white-ball cricket in recent times, having made rapid and giant strides with respect to form and consistency of the players as the islanders have found a core of 10-12 players, who could serve them for a very long time.

The Bay Oval is always a good surface for batting and hence, for New Zealand, negotiating the spells of spin twins Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga will be key while Sri Lanka too haven't clicked as a batting unit collectively in the shortest format in recent times. New Zealand are likely to hand a debut to Bevon Jacobs, the young shining star while Sri Lanka will go ahead with their tried and tested line-up.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs SL 1st T20I

Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Charith Asalanka, Rachin Ravindra (c), Matt Henry, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Mitch Hay (wk), Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, Zak Foulkes

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana