NZ vs ENG 2nd Test: New Zealand script cricketing history to become just the third nation to achieve THIS feat

New Zealand created cricketing history on Tuesday (February 28) after they beat England in the second Test match in Wellington. The one-run win saw the Kiwis write a special chapter in the history of the game as they became just the third nation to win a Test match after being enforced to follow-on. The Kiwis who are also the defending World Test Championship (WTC) holders drew the series at 1-1 courtesy of the win, having earlier lost the first match in Mount Maunganui.

Teams to have won after being enforced to follow-on

1894 - England beat Australia by 10 runs

1981 – England beat Australia by 18 runs

2001 – India beat Australia by 171 runs

2023 - New Zealand beat England by 1 run

