NZ vs AFG pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface at Providence Stadium in Guyana play?

New Zealand will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against Afghanistan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, June 8 (as per IST). The Kiwis have rested properly after a two-month-long stint in India during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and seem rejuvenated ahead of the all-important clash.

New Zealand are the only team in Group C who are yet to play a game and therefore find themselves at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Afghanistan are at the top of the table in Group C by virtue of a convincing 125-run win over Uganda at the same venue.

The Afghan openers i.e. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are looking in imperious touch and therefore the Kiwi bowlers will have their task cut out on Saturday. Both players registered the highest-ever partnership (154) for Afghanistan in T20 World Cup history in the previous game and would look to pick up from where they left against Uganda.

Providence Stadium, Guyana Pitch Report

The pitch in Guyana has been spin-friendly over the years and is expected to be no different for the New Zealand and Afghanistan game. The spin-friendly nature might give Afghanistan an advantage over New Zealand as they have much more accomplished spinners in their ranks compared to the Blackcaps.

Providence Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 32

Matches won batting first: 14

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average first innings score: 125

Average second innings score: 97

Highest total scored: 194/5 by IND-W vs NZ-W

Highest score chased: 169/5 by West Indies vs Bangladesh

Lowest total recorded: 46 all out by BAN-W vs WI-W

Lowest total defended: 50/7 by IND-W vs WI-W

New Zealand Squad:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman

Afghanistan Squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan(c), Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote