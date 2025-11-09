Not Dewald Brevis, CSK likely to give another star all-rounder along with Jadeja in Sanju Samson trade The Sanju Samson trade between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings has picked up steam again as the two franchises are reportedly deliberating the exchange. Along with Ravindra Jadeja, CSK might give another all-rounder to get Samson.

New Delhi:

The Sanju Samson trade between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings has picked up steam again. The Super Kings had reportedly held discussions with the Royals over the Samson trade previously but those talks came to an end before. Now things have picked up the pace again.

CSK are likely to procure Samson in one of the most high-profile trade deals in the history of the Indian Premier League. Reports surfaced that CSK and RR are likely to trade Samson and Ravindra Jadeja, both Rs 18 crore picks for the two franchises. They added that RR have sought Dewald Brevis as another player in exchange for their skipper, who has enjoyed a long association with the 2008 champions.

But now, as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, CSK and RR are likely to have Sam Curran on the table as the second all-rounder to be traded from the five-time champions, along with Jadeja, in exchange for Samson. It added that both the franchises have spoken to all three players involved in the potential trade.

The teams will have to send an expression of interest to the IPL governing council, naming the players involved in the deal. Once the players give consent in writing, the franchises can discuss arriving at a final agreement. The same will then be ratified by the IPL council.

Samson and Jadeja have been associated with RR and CSK, respective for a long time now. The current RR skipper has been part of RR for 11 seasons since 2013 and barring two seasons in 2016 and 2017, he played for the Royals.

Samson was made the RR skipper in 2021 and led them to their second-only final in 2022. The Royals also made it to the playoffs in 2024 with Samson having registered his first-ever 500-plus season. He missed the second half of the previous season due to an injury and RR finished ninth.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has been with CSK since 2012 and has played in 12 seasons, barring the 2016 and 2017 ones when the Super Kings were also suspended. Jadeja has also served as the CSK captain in 2022 but had stepped down midway after a poor season.

He has been a vital cog for CSK and was instrumental in the Super Kings winning the 2023 final when he hit two boundaries off the last two balls.

Jadeja had started his IPL career with RR in 2008 and was suspended in 2010 by the IPL for negotiating a deal with Mumbai Indians directly. He was part of Kochi Tuskers in 2011 before coming to CSK in 2012.