'Not afraid to bat first': Mitchell Marsh on unusual toss streak as captain ahead of ODI series against SA Mitchell Marsh, fresh off a couple of T20I series wins, will continue to lead the Australian white-ball side in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Marsh has had a unique toss streak while leading Australia and mentioned that he wasn't desperate to break it.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is gearing up to captain his side in the three-match ODI series, following the series victory in the T20Is. Marsh has led Australia in 27 T20Is and nine ODIs, with his previous assignment in the 50-over format being last year against England, with Pat Cummins resting. Cummins and Mitchell Starc, both senior bowlers, have chosen to miss the white-ball assignment against South Africa after a length four-Test tour, including three matches against the West Indies, following the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

In 36 matches he has led Australia across both the white-ball formats, Marsh has won the toss 20 times and, interestingly, has opted to bowl first every single time. Out of those 15 T20Is in which he has chosen to field first, Australia have lost only three. So as they say, all's well that ends well. However, Marsh stated on the eve of the he might not be afraid of batting first but has certainly preferred having a score in front.

"It's a bit of a common trend, generally speaking, in T20 cricket these days," Marsh explained, speaking to the reporters on the eve of the series opener in Cairns.

"You get to assess the conditions, but you also just know what you're chasing. I'm certainly not afraid to bat first. But we have lent towards bowling first," he added. Australia would hope to continue the momentum from the T20Is as they begin life after Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell in the ODIs.

Marnus Labuschagne is likely to get an extended run for the time being, while Josh Inglis and Alex Carey are both set to play in the middle order. Mitch Owen got injured and hence, Aaron Hardie will slot in at No.7 for all three ODIs, whereas Cameron Green takes the No.3 spot.

The series kicks off in Cairns at the Cazalys Stadium before moving to Mackay for the final two games.