Norman Gifford, oldest-ever captain in ODI history, passes away aged 85 Norman Gifford played in 15 Test matches for England between 1964 and 1973. He also featured in two ODIs and was England's captain in both of those matches. He is the oldest-ever captain in ODI cricket.

New Delhi:

Former England and Worcestershire spinner Norman Gifford has passed away aged 85 due to prolonged illness.

Gifford was a crucial member for Worcestershire in their 1964 and 1965 County Championship-winning campaigns. He led the club to another title in 1974 and to the 1971 Sunday League title.

Gifford played 15 Test matches and two ODIs for England. He captained the English team in both of those matches at the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in Sharjah at the age of 44. He is the oldest-ever captain in ODI cricket.

This came as England were missing several first-choice players, including captain David Gower. England lost both the games against Australia and Pakistan; however, Gifford picked up 4/23 in the second game.

He then moved to Warwickshire, for whom he captained in five seasons and retired at 48 in 1988. The Norman Gifford Trophy has been named in his honour. Both Warwickshire and Worcestershire play for the trophy during their clashes in the Vitality Blast. He has also served as Worcestershire club president and was presented an Honorary Vice Presidency role.

The left-arm spinner played for the Three Lions from June 1964 to June 1973 in 15 Test matches. He picked up 33 wickets in his career, including a five wicket haul against Pakistan in Karachi. He had a brilliant economy rate of 1.99 with an average of 31.09.

Gifford's career could not last long due to Tony Lock being part of the England setup. He also faced a challenge from Derek Underwood, who was five years younger than him. Though Underwood and Gifford were different enough in style—Gifford slower through the air and delivering from a lower trajectory—to play together in two Tests on the 1972–73 subcontinent tour, it was Underwood’s superior artistry that ultimately curtailed Gifford’s opportunities.