No Virat, Rohit, Sanju Samson in; India's T20 World Cup 2024 players who are not picked for Zimbabwe series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday named India's 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, which starts immediately after the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian team is currently on the T20 World Cup mission in the USA and Caribbean as they look to bring the coveted trophy home. The team is being led by Rohit Sharma with a blend of experience and young guns in the ranks. Notably, most of the World Cup-bound players are missing out on the squad for the Zimbabwe series.

World Cup-bound players not part of Zimbabwe series

As many as 13 World Cup-bound members from the main squad are not part of the Zimbabwe series. Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd. Siraj are not part of the squad for the Zimbabwe series.

Only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson from the main squad are part of the series, while World Cup reserves Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed will be on the flight to Zimbabwe for the series.

Shubman Gill has been named as the captain of the team for the series that commences on July 6. Several young guns, who impressed in IPL 2024, have made their way into the squad.

Among the uncapped Indians are Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, and Tushar Deshpande. Notably, Dhruv Jurel has played in Tests but not in the other formats. These players have impressed the selectors during the IPL 2024 and have received a call from the Indian team.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe:

Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

