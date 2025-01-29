Sam Konstas takes axing in stride as Australia drop him for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Australia dropped Sam Konstas as Travis Head opened the innings in the first Test vs Sri Lanka in Galle. It was a massive call from them even as Konstas has taken his axing in stride after no assurance of a place in the Test team for the Ashes during home summer.

Published : Jan 29, 2025 13:23 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 13:38 IST
AUS vs SL
Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas

Australia opener Sam Konstas showed maturity after he was told of being dropped from the playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Australia opened with Travis Head in the series opener thanks to his exceptional numbers at the top of the order in the subcontinent. But this meant they had to drop Konstas despite a blockbuster start to his Test career against India during their recently concluded home summer.

For the unversed, Konstas reverse swept Jasprit Bumrah multiple times and showed immense aggression on debut to smash a half-century in the Boxing Day Test against India. Australia's selector on duty Tony Dodemaide had to convey the tough message to Konstas of being left out and the 19-year-old's reaction was impressive.

"There's a lot to like and be impressed about Sam. One of the things is his ability to take things in his stride. It's remarkable really, whether it's playing in front of 90,000 and Jasprit Bumrah at the MCG or getting told that you're left out of the Test. He was like, 'Oh yeah mate, no stress. I get it'," Dodemaide said.

Moreover, Dodemaide has cleared that there is no guarantee of Konstas playing in the home Ashes summer later this year as well. After two Tests in Sri Lanka, Australia will play WTC Final in June and then have a Test series against the West Indies away from home before the Ashes.

"We won't pre-empt what's happening there. But clearly he's done a lot right hasn't he? We're looking for those successor players to come in, there will be some turnover naturally in the next couple of years or so and he's very much staked a claim," Dodemaide added. 

Meanwhile, the move to open with Head worked instantly for the visitors as the left-hander smashed 57 runs off just 40 balls getting his team off to a whirlwind start. 

