Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
No Sanju Samson? Ex-India selector picks middle-order batter to open in T20I series against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav will be leading an exciting bunch of youngsters for India in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh starting October 6 in Gwalior. The BCCI picked only one designated opener for the series with the Test players rested and the ones involved in Irani Cup as well.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2024 19:04 IST
The BCCI hasn't picked a second designated opener apart
Image Source : PTI The BCCI hasn't picked a second designated opener apart from Abhishek Sharma for the series against Bangladesh

A squad with just one designated opener? It's not often that the BCCI picks a squad lacking backups but that is the case this time around with Abhishek Sharma being the sole designated opening batter for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh. Sanju Samson, who opened for one match against Sri Lanka in July, is likely to slot in for the absentees and this might just kickstart his T20 career for India since he will be playing all three matches without any fear of him getting dropped.

Samson, who hasn't had a great run so far in T20Is, would be hoping that the upcoming Bangladesh series starting October 6 will be that assignment. However, not Samson but former India selector Saba Karim wants Rinku Singh to open the innings. Karim reckoned that Rinku, who has aced the finishing role for KKR and India in the T20 format, has the ability of a proper batter and in the middle order he doesn't get enough to show what he can do and opening might just do the trick for him.

"There is a strong possibility that we may see Rinku Singh along with Abhishek Sharma (open for India)," Karim said on JioCinema on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh. "Whatever opportunities Rinku has had so far in this side, he comes in number six or seven and he hardly gets any balls to get himself in... Rinku, mind you, is quite a complete player. If he gets more opportunities, if he gets more deliveries to face, he can add more value to the side. So there is a strong possibility of having that combination," Karim added.

It looks improbable that Rinku will be tried at the top but it is an interesting thought. Even if Rinku plays in the middle, a line-up of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya with the left-hander in the finishing duties, looks exciting.

With Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Test side and Ruturaj Gaikwad being the captain of Rest of India for the Irani Cup, the BCCI didn't have many options as to opening the innings for the Bangladesh series.

India's T20 squad for Bangladesh series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

