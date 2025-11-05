No Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli as BCCI announces India A squad for South Africa series BCCI announced the India A squad for the three-match series against South Africa A, led by Tilak Varma. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are absent, sparking speculation about their future, while Ishan Kishan and other youngsters make the squad.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India A squad for the upcoming three-match unofficial one-day series against South Africa A, scheduled to take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot from November 13 to 19.

Tilak Varma will lead the side as captain, with Ruturaj Gaikwad appointed as his deputy. Shreyas Iyer, who had captained India A during their recent series against Australia A, will miss out due to an injury sustained in Sydney last month.

The 14-member squad features several notable selections, including Ishan Kishan, who earned a place on the back of consistent performances for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. The squad also includes India’s T20 internationals Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, providing a blend of experience and youth.

Players who represented India A against Australia A last month, including Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, and Prabhsimran Singh, have retained their spots.

The absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the India A squad has once again sparked speculation about their future in the format. The seasoned duo was expected to feature in the series to maintain match fitness and strengthen their case for selection in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Ahead of the recent Australia series, there were reports suggesting this could be their final appearance in international cricket. However, both players have delivered strong performances, and they are widely expected to be included in India’s upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

The India A series would have provided an ideal platform for Rohit and Kohli to fine-tune their form and adjust to competitive conditions, but they were not included in the squad, raising questions about the reasoning behind the decision.

India A squad for South Africa A series:

Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).