'No questions about anything': Sitanshu Kotak gives his take on Rohit-Kohli's future ahead of ODI World Cup

The first ODI of the ongoing multi-format series between India and South Africa, after a thrilling battle between the two sides, ended in defeat for the Proteas as the Men in Blue took the lead in the series. The clash in Ranchi was set alight by the knocks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The veteran batters came out to bat after India lost the toss and came in to bat first. After Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply, Rohit and Kohli built a formidable partnership and helped team India post a total of 349 runs in the first innings of the game.

Where Rohit scored 57 runs in 51 deliveries, Kohli added 135 runs on the board in 120 deliveries, and with such stellar performances behind them, the conversation regarding their inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad picked up once more. Speaking on the same, India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, came forward and gave his take.

"I don't know why we need to look at all this - he's really batting well, and I don't see any reason we need to talk about his future. Just the way he's batting, it's just brilliant. The way he's performing, [and] his fitness - there are no questions about anything. I feel such things [the 2027 World Cup] shouldn't even be spoken about after the way he plays and performs. That is something which is two years away. There's no point talking about all this. For us, once the team arrives and we start practice, we just enjoy,” Kotak said after India’s win in the first ODI.

Kotak talked about how Rohit-Kohli’s experience helps team India

Furthermore, Kotak talked about how both Rohit and Kohli take centre stage and share their vast experience with the youngsters within the side. He revealed that they are not having a conversation about the ODI World Cup in 2027 yet.

"Obviously, they do share their experience with others. I don't think we're talking anything about the 2027 World Cup. They are just brilliant, and they are performing. They are contributing to the team, which is a great thing for us,” Kotak said.

