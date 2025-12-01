For first time in ODIs! South Africa achieve major record in 1st ODI against India India survived a scare from South Africa in the first ODI of their three-match series against South Africa as they registered a 17-run win at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Meanwhile, South Africa have created a major record despite losing the opener against India.

New Delhi:

South Africa and India dished out a strong run-scoring feast in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30, with the hosts edging past by just 17 runs.

In a match highlighted by Virat Kohli's stellar hundred and fifties from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the Proteas batters and all-rounders put up a strong fight in the hunt for the 350-run target in Ranchi.

No South African scored a century, but three made scores in excess of fifties with Marco Jansen's 39-ball 70 and Corbin Bosch's 67 from 51 deliveries giving India a scare.

But the bowlers did their job well to halt the Proteas charge despite the visitors being 11/3 at one stage with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh doing the early damage. Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep then helped India win some very crucial moments, with the former removing the well-set Matthew Breetzke on 72 and Jansen on 70 in one over.

With Bosch threatening to take the match away from the hosts, Arshdeep came and bowled a wicket maiden 47th over, and despite Bosch hitting a few boundaries, the Proteas eventually fell short by 17 runs when Bosch was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on the second ball of the final over.

Meanwhile, South Africa have achieved a major record despite losing the Ranchi ODI. For the first time ever, a team has scored more than 300 runs in an ODI run-chase after being reduced to less than 15 in a match. The previous highest runs a team made after being reduced to such a margin was Pakistan, who had scored 297 all-out after being 6/3 in their clash against England in 2019.

The Proteas were 11/3 down and managed to make 332 all-out. Harshit was the chief destructor at the start as he dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the space of three balls in the second over of the chase. Arshdeep then nicked stand-in captain Aiden Markram behind as the Proteas found themselves in major trouble at 11/3 after 4.4 overs.

They put up a strong fight with the help of Breetzke, Jansen and Bosch, but the visitors eventually lost the match by 17 runs.