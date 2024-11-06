No Pat Cummins, Australia name new captain for 3rd ODI and T20I series against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Adam Zampa celebrates a wicket with Josh Inglis and his other teammates.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been announced to lead Australia in the third ODI and the subsequent three-match T20I series against Pakistan as designated captain Pat Cummins and other senior players are set to shift their focus onto the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne are also set to miss the final ODI game of the ongoing three-match series against Pakistan as Australia have decided to shift their attention to the eagerly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pacers Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson have been added to Australia's ODI squad along with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillipe.

Notably, with Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave and Cummins focusing on the Test prep, Cricket Australia (CA) felt that Inglis was the ideal candidate to take over the leadership duties.

Though Inglis has not led Australia in any format, he will have senior players like Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis among others for support.

"Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field," national selection panel chairman George Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.

"Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis."

Meanwhile, Australia are already leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and the second fixture will be played at the Adelaide Oval on November 8.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (captain - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (captain - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa