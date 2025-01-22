Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'No one has to tell him what to do' - Rahane offers vote of confidence ahead of Rohit Sharma's Ranji return

'No one has to tell him what to do' - Rahane offers vote of confidence ahead of Rohit Sharma's Ranji return

Rohit Sharma is set to feature in the Ranji Trophy for the first time in nearly a decade. The India captain has been in poor form lately but Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane is optimistic about Rohit's strong comeback, starting in the Ranji game against Jammu and Kashmir.

Written By : Koustav Sengupta Edited By : Koustav Sengupta
New Delhi
Published : Jan 22, 2025 15:10 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 15:12 IST
Ajinkya Rahane on Rohit Sharma's return to Ranji
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma (Left) and Ajinkya Rahane (Right)

India captain Rohit Sharma had an extremely tough time with the bat in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old made only 31 runs in three matches and failed to cement his spot in the final Test at Sydney. There were talks of him retiring from the format but Rohit dismissed all the reports and noted that he will be working hard to get back into the playing XI for the upcoming England series.

The Nagpur-born will next feature in Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir, slated to begin on January 23. He will be playing in the Ranji for the first time in nearly a decade and his performance will be closely monitored by the selection committee as Rohit’s spot in the Test team hangs in balance. 

Ahead of that, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane offered his vote of confidence, mentioning that Rohit is relaxed, and highlighted that the cricketer knows what to do and doesn’t need extra motivation.

“See, Rohit is Rohit. I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room. Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar.

His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well,” Rahane told media during Mumbai's training session here on Wednesday.

Related Stories
‘Relationship with Hardik is really great’: Suryakumar Yadav after Axar Patel named T20 vice-captain

‘Relationship with Hardik is really great’: Suryakumar Yadav after Axar Patel named T20 vice-captain

'I might still play cricket': AB de Villiers hints at U-turn from retirement but says, 'not RCB'

'I might still play cricket': AB de Villiers hints at U-turn from retirement but says, 'not RCB'

What motivated Mohammed Shami during injury that kept him out of action for a year? Pacer reveals

What motivated Mohammed Shami during injury that kept him out of action for a year? Pacer reveals

“What is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one. He batted really well yesterday (in) a couple of sessions so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit,” he added.

Rohit will be partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. The youngster has been sensational in international cricket and was India’s leading run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and help Mumbai pick up a comfortable win.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement