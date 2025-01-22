'No one has to tell him what to do' - Rahane offers vote of confidence ahead of Rohit Sharma's Ranji return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma (Left) and Ajinkya Rahane (Right)

India captain Rohit Sharma had an extremely tough time with the bat in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old made only 31 runs in three matches and failed to cement his spot in the final Test at Sydney. There were talks of him retiring from the format but Rohit dismissed all the reports and noted that he will be working hard to get back into the playing XI for the upcoming England series.

The Nagpur-born will next feature in Mumbai’s upcoming Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu and Kashmir, slated to begin on January 23. He will be playing in the Ranji for the first time in nearly a decade and his performance will be closely monitored by the selection committee as Rohit’s spot in the Test team hangs in balance.

Ahead of that, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane offered his vote of confidence, mentioning that Rohit is relaxed, and highlighted that the cricketer knows what to do and doesn’t need extra motivation.

“See, Rohit is Rohit. I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room. Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar.

His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do. Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well,” Rahane told media during Mumbai's training session here on Wednesday.

“What is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one. He batted really well yesterday (in) a couple of sessions so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit,” he added.

Rohit will be partnering with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. The youngster has been sensational in international cricket and was India’s leading run-scorer in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and help Mumbai pick up a comfortable win.