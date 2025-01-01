Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Nitish Reddy gains 20 places, Rohit Sharma slips to 40th position in latest ICC Test batting rankings

After an impressive start to his Test career, the young batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy registered his maiden international century during the fourth Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 16:43 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 17:03 IST
Nitish Reddy
Image Source : GETTY Nitish Reddy against Australia during the Test match in Melbourne on December 29, 2024

The rising Indian cricketer Nitish Reddy witnessed a big boost to his position in the latest ICC Men's Test batting rankings on Wednesday, January 1. The young all-rounder has been off to a stellar start to his international career and broke into the list of top ten Indian batters in the updated ICC Test rankings.

The 21-year-old batting all-rounder registered his maiden international century during the fourth Test match between India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29. Nitish, batting in the 8th position, has been sensational with his performances with a bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite India's struggles for the results.

Nitish reached his career-best rating of 528 in the latest ICC Test batting rankings on Wednesday. He jumped 20 places up to the 53rd position, surpassing the likes of out-of-favour Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel. 

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the only Indian cricketer in the top ten of the latest ICC Test rankings. Jaiswal registered two 80s each in the Boxing Day Test to regain one place to reach 4th in the rankings. Apart from Jaiswal and Nitish, the rest of the Indian cricketers who featured in the Boxing Day Test suffered a big drop in the rankings.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who now has scored just 31 runs in 5 innings in the ongoing Australia tour, slipped to the 40th position while struggling Virat Kohli dropped three places down to the 24th position. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul also slipped a place each in the latest ICC Test batting rankings.

Indians in latest ICC Test batting rankings

Player Rankings Rating
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 (+1) 854
Rishabh Pant 12 (-1) 701
Shubman Gill 20 645
Virat Kohli 24 (-3) 633
Rohit Sharma 40 (-5) 560
KL Rahul 41 (-1) 553
Ravindra Jadeja 50 (-7) 540
Nitish Reddy 53 (+20) 528
Shreyas Iyer  68 (-3) 470
Axar Patel  69 (-3) 469
