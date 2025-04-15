Nitish Rana shares clarity on batting role in Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana issued clarity on his batting order in the ongoing IPL 2025. The veteran all-rounder has been seen batting at number three and four this season but in the last match against RCB, he batted at number six.

New Delhi:

After the first couple of games of Rajasthan Royals, Riyan Parag mentioned that the team management had picked him over Nitish Rana to bat at number three. Rana was then batting at four in the ongoing IPL 2025. Things changed in RR’s third match against Chennai Super Kings when Rana was promoted to three and he made 81 runs off 36 deliveries and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

That however didn’t cement his position at number three. In the fourth match against Punjab Kings, he was back at number four. Interestingly, against Gujarat Titans, he batted at three again but against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he moved down to number six. Speaking on his batting role ahead of the match against Delhi Capitals, Rana stated that he is happy to play in any situation and explained that the team prefers a left-right combination in the middle.

“Things are different and sometimes match situation demands right-left combination, which is important in a format like T20. In the first two games and I tried to fulfil the team's demands and batted lower down the order. In the third match I was asked if I would bat at No. 3, I said yes and scored 81. I am okay with it and will fulfil whatever the team demands,” Rana said.

“This probably what makes a professional cricketer [to play at any position]. In such a big league, you are playing for a good franchise, that is a big thing and I consider myself blessed. When a team buys you or shows faith in you, they talk to you about what your role is, where you will bat, in what situation you will bat. That is clear, and preparation is according to that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have won only two out of their six matches in the ongoing season. They are currently eighth on the points table.