Nitish Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Rana

Mumbai Indians registered their second consecutive win in IPL 2023 with a comprehensive performance against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in front of their home crowd. However, the game was marred by an on-field scuffle between KKR skipper Nitish Rana and MI bowler Hrithik Shokeen. The incident happened in the ninth over of the KKR's innings when Shokeen dismissed Rana as the Delhi teammates exchanged a few words.

Perhaps, Rana also gave a mouthful to Shokeen with MI players including skipper Suryakumar Yadav needing to separate the two players at the time. The video of the incident also went viral and both the players have been fined by IPL for breaching the code of conduct. While Rana was fined for 25 percent of his match fee, Shokeen lost 10 percent of his match fee for their Level 1 offence as per IPL's code of conduct.

Watch the video here:

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct," the IPL press release read.

Suryakumar Yadav fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Meanwhile, MI's stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also fined for slow over-rate in the game against KKR. He was fined for INR 12 lakh as it was the team's first offence in this aspect. "Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh," the statement from IPL read.

Latest Cricket News