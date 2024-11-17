Nicholas Pooran eases past Kieron Pollard to create all-time T20I record for West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nicholas Pooran.

Despite his lean run in the ongoing T20I series against England at home, wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran scaled a historic milestone for West Indies during the fourth T20I at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Pooran moved past Kieron Pollard to become the most capped player for West Indies in T20I cricket.

Pooran has now represented Windies in 102 T20Is - one more than former allrounder Pollard. Head coach Daren Sammy presented Pooran with a special jersey before the start of the fourth T20I to celebrate the milestone.

Most T20I matches for West Indies

Player Matches Nicholas Pooran 102 Kieron Pollard 101 Dwayne Bravo 91 Rovman Powell 87 Andre Russell 83 Chris Gayle 79 Denesh Ramdin 71 Lendl Simmons 68 Marlon Samuels 67 Daren Sammy 66

However, Pooran failed to make the match for special with the willow in hand as he bagged a two-ball duck. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed got the better of the flamboyant batter before he could hurt the Three Lions. Fortunately for the hosts, Pooran's failure didn't mean much as the opening pair of Shai Hope and Evin Lewis laid the foundation of a historic run chase.

Player of the Match (POTM) Hope and Lewis added 136 runs for the first wicket in just 9.1 overs and got the Windies off to a flyer. Sherfane Rutherford (29* off 17 balls) added the finishing touch as West Indies chased 219 down to register their highest-ever run chase in T20Is on home soil.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell seemed pleased with the win and lauded his boys for their valuable contributions.

"Guys were more committed today. Been a series where you win the toss, win the game, but the guys played well. We tried to tinker and see our best combination, maybe five bowlers is our best team at the moment - but sometimes you have to change it up," Powell said in the post-match presentation.