IPL 2020: Happy we didn't take game to last over, says Nicholas Pooran after KXIP win over Capitals

Nicholas Pooran

Trinidadian left-handed batsman Nicholas Pooran doesn't always get going but when he does all hell breaks loose on opponent's bowling. Kings XI Punjab's Tuesday's five-wicket win over table-toppers Delhi Capitals was once such instance when Pooran was in a class of his own with six boundaries and three sixes in Dubai to turn a tricky target into a cakewalk.

The victory, for a change for KXIP, came before the last over for the Chandigarh-based side, who have often failed to hold on to their nerves in the closing stages, and Pooran was relieved it wasn't the case on the day especially after not taking his side to the finishing line.

"Wonderful game. We spoke of areas to improve. Very well done to not bring it down to the last over. I got a start and didn't finish the game, so that's disappointing for me," he said.

The 25-year-old also admitted his mistake in running out Mayank Agarwal in the sixth over for five runs, which could have landed KXIP in deep trouble with just 56 runs on board for three wickets.

"One of those nights, poor communication, simple (about the mix-ups between the wickets)," he said.

As Tuesday was KXIP's third win on the trot, Pooran stressed on continuing with the streak.

"We have to win games. We are ticking boxes, bowling well as a team. I am naturally an aggressive player. I am confident and hitting the ball well," he said.

