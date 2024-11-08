Friday, November 08, 2024
     
  5. Pooran, Andre Russell return as West Indies name strong squad for T20Is against England

Pooran, Andre Russell return as West Indies name strong squad for T20Is against England

West Indies have announced a strong 15-man squad for the five-match T20 series against England with the regulars Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell among others back after missing the Sri Lanka series. Suspended pacer Alzarri Joseph wasn't part of the series for the entire series.

West Indies have named a rather scintillating squad for the five-match T20 series with the regulars coming back having missed the Sri Lanka series. Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer - the core group which missed the Sri Lanka series due to personal reasons, were all named in the 15-member squad led by Rovman Powell, which will take on England in the T20I series starting in Barbados on Saturday, November 9.

“The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players. However, the difficulty will be picking the eleven, as every single player is challenging for a spot in the eleven. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games and this series," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said in a CWI release on the squad.

The squad, however, didn't have the pacer Alzarri Joseph, who has been handed a two-match suspension after his antics in the third ODI. Matthew Forde has been picked in his place. Joseph hasn't been named in the squad, so it seems that he might be out of the whole series.

West Indies recently lost the away T20 series against Sri Lanka 1-2, however, will take some confidence from the ODI series victory against England. West Indies beat South Africa 3-0 immediately after the T20 World Cup, hence, they have been in decent form and would want to continue the same against England.

England too have their captain Jos Buttler returning after a four-month injury layoff, with a troubled calf.

West Indies squad for England T20I series: Rovman Powell (C), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

 

