New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live: When and where to watch NZ vs SL T20I series on TV and streaming in India?

New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a short white-ball assignment starting with three T20Is in Mount Maunganui and Nelson

A month and a half after having played two T20Is and three ODIs against each other, New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns once again, this time with the series spanning six matches - three in both formats. New Zealand have appointed Mitchell Santner as the new full-time captain in white-ball cricket and even though he has led the side on a stand-in basis in various assignments, this one will officially commence his leadership era and with an ICC assignment very close, the Kiwis will be keen to get their set pieces of the puzzle right.

Sri Lanka have been terrific in the ODIs in 2024 but need some work to do in the T20Is. The ODI series victories also have come all at home and even though the islanders may not be playing the Champions Trophy, the ODI World Cup is something they will have their eyes on. But before that, they have three T20Is to play and with New Zealand playing a fairly new squad apart from a few familiar faces, the visitors will be eager to land the first blow in the series opener at the Bay Oval on Saturday, December 28.

When and where to watch NZ vs SL T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will kick off in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, December 28 at 11:45 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for December 30 and January 2. The first two matches will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount at 11:45 AM IST followed by the series finale in Nelson at 5:45 AM IST. The NZ vs SL series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Sony Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal. Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana