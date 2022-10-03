Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New Zealand Tri Series: All you need to know about New Zealand-Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I tri-series

Highlights The series will act as a warm-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia

Pakistan recently lost to England by 4-3 in seven-match T20I series

Pakistan will play India in the T20 World Cup on October 23

After a disappointing defeat in the seven-match T20I series, Pakistan will look to bounce back in the tri T20I series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. In the build-up to the T20 World Cup later this month, New Zealand will be the destination for the three teams as they look to get the perfect warm-up to the showpiece tournament. Ahead of the series here is all you need to know.

Where will the T20 tri-series between NZ-PAK-BAN be played?

The T20 series involving NZ-PAK-BAN will be played in New Zealand.

When will the T20 tri-series between NZ-PAK-BAN start?

NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series will begin on October 7.

What are the venues of the NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series?

NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

How to watch the NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series?

NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series will be live streamed on FanCode app.

Image Source : GETTYNew Zealand vs Pakistan

NZ-PAK-BAN T20 tri-series schedule

7 Oct –Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (07:30 AM IST)

8 Oct –New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (11:30 AM IST)

9 Oct –New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (11:30 AM IST)

11 Oct – New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (07:30 AM IST)

12 Oct – New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (07:30 AM IST)

13 Oct –Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (07:30 AM IST)

14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (07:30 AM IST)

New Zealand T20 TRI-Series Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (vc, wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Najmul Hossain Shanto

