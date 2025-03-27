New Zealand suffer blow ahead as injured Tom Latham ruled out of Pakistan ODI series, new captain named New Zealand's hand was already forced with several players unavailable due to their IPL commitments, Latham's late injury has meant that the Kiwis had to mine their bench strength for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

New Zealand had to make a couple of eleventh-hour changes to their squad for the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with the captain for the assignment Tom Latham suffering an injury during the training. Latham fractured his hand and hence, has been ruled out of the ODI series with Henry Nicholls replacing him. NZC confirmed that Latham's fracture will require a cast and at least four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Henry Nicholls, who himself has returned from a three-month injury lay-off, did well in domestic cricket with five fifty-plus scores in six innings while all-rounder Michael Bracewell will continue to be the captain after leading the Black Caps to a 4-1 series win in the T20Is.

“We’ve had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. Apart from Latham, New Zealand will also be without the India Test series hero Will Young for the final two ODIs with the top-order batter set to become a father. Hence, Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu earned a maiden call-up as his cover.

"What it does do is offer opportunities to other players and it’s nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry.

“Henry’s been in good form since returning from his three-month injury lay-off and he’ll add valuable skills and experience to the team. It’s obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael who’s done a great job through the T20I series," Stead added.

In Latham's absence, Mitch Hay will be doing the wicketkeeping duties while the rest of the squad remains the same with Nick Kelly and Muhammad Abbas as potential debutants. The three-match ODI series begins in Napier on Saturday, March 29.

New Zealand ODI squad for Pakistan series: Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Rhys Mariu, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young (only for 1st match)