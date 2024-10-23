New Zealand's Chad Bowes whacks fastest double hundred in List-A; breaks Travis Head, Jagadeesan's record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY New Zealand's Chad Bowes smashed a world record as he achieved a maiden List-A double hundred for Canterbury Kings in the Ford Trophy

Chad Bowes, the New Zealand cricketer, smashed the List-A records to pieces as he slammed the fastest century in List-A cricket. Bowes, who has played six ODIs and 11 T20Is for New Zealand, went on to achieve his maiden List-A double hundred and his career-best score in the Ford Trophy match for the Canterbury Kings against the Otago Volts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The 32-year-old achieved the double century in just 103 balls, thereby breaking Travis Head and N Jagadeesan's record.

Both Head (for South Australia) and Jagadeesan (for Tamil Nadu) had the record in their names with a List-A double century off just 114 balls. Head was also next on the list with a 117-ball double century, again for South Australia in the Marsh Cup. England's Ben Duckett was next on the list with a 123-ball double hundred for England A while Sanju Samson was just behind him having gotten to his milestone for Kerala in 125 deliveries.

Bowes' marathon knock came to an end immediately after he got to the landmark, for 205, however, he ensured that the Kings piled on massive scorecard pressure over to the Volts. Bowes came out all guns blazing after the Volts elected to field first in the

Bowes' whirlwind knock included 27 fours and seven sixes as he helped Canterbury Kings reach a humongous score of 343 runs. Otago Volts, on the other hand, were skittled out for just 103 with Canterbury achieving a 240-run win having won both their games so far in the ongoing Ford Trophy, New Zealand's premier domestic one-day competition.