New Zealand register history against debilitated Uganda; claim first win of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand finally registered a win in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they routed Uganda by nine wickets in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Tim Southee was the wrecker-in-chief for the Kiwis as he bagged a three-wicket haul and ripped Uganda's batting order to shreds.

Skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited Uganda to bat. Uganda's batting order couldn't cope with the scorching spell of Trent Boult and Southee and fell like a pack of cards. Four of Uganda's batters couldn't even manage to score a run. Kenneth Waiswa was the only player who reached the double digits and scored 11 off 18 balls to help Uganda avoid humiliation for the second time in the tournament.

The Cricket Cranes got bundled out for 40 in 18.4 overs and registered the second-lowest total recorded in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Boult, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra bagged two wickets each.

In reply, the Blackcaps lost Finn Allen as Riazat Ali Shah brought an end to his struggle in the middle. Allen consumed 17 balls to score just nine runs. However, Allen's dismissal was the only reason for Uganda to rejoice on the field as Devon Conway (22* off 15 balls) and Rachin helped New Zealand get over the line without more setbacks.

The Blackcaps chased 41 down in just 5.2 overs to register their biggest win of the tournament in terms of balls to spare (88 balls). Notably, this is the third-largest win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in terms of balls to spare. England's over Oman on June 13 is the largest win in the tournament's history. The Three Lions won their game against Oman in Antigua with 101 balls to spare.