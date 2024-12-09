New Zealand re-appoint T20 World Cup-winning coach Ben Sawyer for two more years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ben Sawyer was appointed as the White Ferns head coach in 2022

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday, December 8 handed the women's team head coach Ben Sawyer a contract extension following the White Ferns' maiden T20 World Cup victory in October in the UAE. Sawyer, who was appointed as the White Ferns' head coach in June 2022 for two years, had his contract extended until October 2024. With New Zealand winning their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title, the board has rewarded Sawyer and chosen continuity and consistency rather than changing things when the team is doing well.

“We’re so pleased to have Ben sign on for another two years,” said Liz Green, NZC Head of Women’s High Performance. Sawyer's two-year re-appointment will give him a chance to defend the team's T20 World Cup title in England and Wales in 2026 and push for the ODI World Cup title next year in India.

“He’s unlocked a lot of belief and trust in this group and to have him stay now is massive, both for the current squad, and the long-term planning for the White Ferns. The consistency and stability is important," Green added after expressing her optimism about the team and players' growth under Sawyer as several players who debuted under him in the past 18 months have started to showcase what they've got.

"Ben’s played a big part in progressing the White Ferns and helping build the women’s pathway. Many of our young players who made their international debut on Ben’s first tour two years ago are starting to thrive, as we saw in the recent T20 World Cup.

“There was a huge amount of growth during that tournament, a result of what Ben and the coaches have been building over the last two years," Green further said.

The White Ferns captain Sophie Devine was ecstatic too after Sawyer's reappointment saying that the 46-year-old has been a huge part of what the White Ferns have been able to achieve in recent times.

“I’m stoked Ben's re-signed with us,” said Devine. The work he’s done with the White Ferns group and for women’s cricket in New Zealand has been huge.

“The team is in a great spot right now so I think locking him in for another two years and having that consistency will be big for us," Devine added.

New Zealand's next international assignment will be a three-match ODI series against arch-rivals Australia at Basin Reserve in Wellington, with the squad set to be named later this week.