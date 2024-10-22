New Zealand Cricket faces criticism for posting wrong map of India ahead of 2nd Test, deletes post later

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and its players are often not involved in any kind of controversies. The Kiwis are known to be the 'nice guys' in cricket but this time around, the visitors have drawn the ire of the Indian fans ahead of the second Test in Pune. NZC has faced backlash on social media for posting a map of India that showed inaccurate borders of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

Image Source : TWITTERNew Zealand Cricket deleted the post after criticism. Here's the map (on the right) that created controversy

The BlackCaps had made a creative announcement providing a detailed plan of the New Zealand cricket team's travel to Pune for the second Test against hosts India scheduled to begin on October 24. But the board had to delete its post following heavy criticism across all social media platforms.

One of the fans even tagged India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar pointing out the map of India posted by NZC. A couple more fans also took a dig at the New Zealand cricket board for incorrect depiction of India's Northern Border. "Please look at this map, posted by New Zealand Cricket handle. They are showing the wrong map of India," one of the fans wrote.

"Dear @BLACKCAPS we Indians think as Newzealand is our 2nd home team so we can't imagine how can you post an incorrect map Plz correct this, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh region are incorrect," the other fan wrote.

As far as the action on the field is concerned, New Zealand created history last week winning a Test match in India for the first time since 1988. They skittled India for just 46 runs in the first innings before taking a massive 356-run lead. India fared better with the bat in their second essay to post 464 runs but the target of 107 runs was not going to be enough to restrict the Kiwis. The visitors chased down the target with eight wickets in hand. The Kiwis now have a chance to win their first ever Test series in India.