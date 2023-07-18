New Zealand Cricket announces schedule for 2023-24 home season

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand will be hosting four countries during their home season

New Zealand Cricket has officially announced the schedule for the 2023-24 home season. The BlackCaps will host Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan during their home season which will be commencing from December 17. Bangladesh will be the first team to visit the country for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Interestingly, New Zealand will be playing only four Test matches from December 2023 to March 2024 as the calendar is filled with a plethora of T20 Internationals in a bid to prepare for the T20 World Cup next year in June. They will be facing a tough challenge from South Africa and Australia in two Test matches each. Moreover, Australia will be playing Tests in New Zealand for the first time since 2016. A total of 11 T20I matches will take place while only Bangladesh will be playing ODIs during New Zealand's home season.

"It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge. It’s great people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer," NZC Chief Executive David White said.

As far as Women's cricket is concerned, New Zealand will be hosting Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting from December. However, the Black Ferns will not be taking the field until March 19 when they will play hosts to England for five T20Is and three ODIs.

New Zealand Men's Schedule:

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand

3 ODIs and 3 T20Is - December 17 to December 31

Pakistan tour of New Zealand

5 T20Is - January 12 to January 21

South Africa tour of New Zealand

2 Tests - February 4 to February 17

Australia tour of New Zealand

3 T20Is and 2 Tests - February 21 to March 8

